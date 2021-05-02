Oasis Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.82 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $244.17 million and approximately $16.82 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.