OAX (OAX) Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, OAX has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $32.23 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.48 or 0.00858055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,420.02 or 0.09310949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048414 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

