Observer (OBSR) Hits Market Capitalization of $67.09 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Observer has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. Observer has a market cap of $67.09 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00069216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00071270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.93 or 0.00850269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00096839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049366 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,127.95 or 0.08899439 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

