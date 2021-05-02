OCO Capital Partners L.P. Has $34.76 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

OCO Capital Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,322 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group makes up about 28.0% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. OCO Capital Partners L.P. owned 1.10% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $34,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COOP. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $34.48 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

