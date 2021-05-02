OCO Capital Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

OCO Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. PennyMac Financial Services makes up 8.1% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. OCO Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $658,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $80,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 321,429 shares valued at $19,869,788. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

PFSI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

