OctoFi Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.46 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $60.00 or 0.00106259 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OctoFi has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $47.85 million and $1.46 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.22 or 0.00845183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00097062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.05 or 0.08697670 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

