ODUWA (OWC) Tops One Day Volume of $4,980.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $4,980.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,992.38 or 1.00203709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.00216725 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000835 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001754 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

