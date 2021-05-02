Offshift Hits Market Cap of $7.12 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00004243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $7.12 million and $130,493.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,027.33 or 1.00532610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00040889 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.03 or 0.00220422 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000854 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001807 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

