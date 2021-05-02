Oikos One Day Volume Hits $118,599.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $118,599.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oikos has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00063943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00279016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.58 or 0.01134405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.53 or 0.00734709 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,556.41 or 0.99999425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 167,158,003 coins and its circulating supply is 147,499,004 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

