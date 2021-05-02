OKB (OKB) Trading 151.2% Higher This Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 25.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, OKB has traded 151.2% higher against the US dollar. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $42.49 or 0.00072970 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and $1.44 billion worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00069051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.59 or 0.00852906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,448.29 or 0.09357558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00096491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048516 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

