Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Short Interest Update

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

ORI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.62. 5,777,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,327. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 and have sold 163,000 shares worth $3,461,110. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Old Republic International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

