Olyseum (OLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.85 Million

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $25.85 million and approximately $36,120.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Olyseum has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Olyseum

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,140,983,359 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

