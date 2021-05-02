Omnitude Price Reaches $0.0207 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a market cap of $1.34 million and $963,443.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.00847091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00097012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.87 or 0.08687235 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

