ONOToken 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $482.00 (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 256.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, ONOToken has traded 37.1% higher against the dollar. One ONOToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ONOToken has a total market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $482.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00069703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00072553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.00852305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00097060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.25 or 0.08643481 BTC.

ONOToken Coin Profile

ONOToken (ONOT) is a coin. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 coins. ONOToken’s official website is www.ono.chat/en . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

ONOToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONOToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONOToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

