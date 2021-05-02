Open Governance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.63 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $2.20 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00003145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00069709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.21 or 0.00854616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.97 or 0.09296938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00096534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048286 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

