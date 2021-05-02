Open Predict Token Price Tops $1.85 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003270 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $19,242.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.22 or 0.00845183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00097062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.05 or 0.08697670 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

