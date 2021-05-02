Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.42.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,134. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $222,862,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246,793 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,792,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,216,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $155,511,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

