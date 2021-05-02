Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $81.98 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 60,046 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

