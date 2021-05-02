Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $120.12 on Friday. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.53.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Fiserv by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 30,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 19,062 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 42,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.