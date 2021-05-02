Oppenheimer Weighs in on Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Yum China in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

YUMC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.92 on Friday. Yum China has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Yum China by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 219,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Yum China by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

