Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $753.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post sales of $753.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $759.00 million and the lowest is $749.09 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $705.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Option Care Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

OPCH opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.95 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

