OracleChain Price Hits $0.0195 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. OracleChain has a market cap of $584,353.75 and $79,283.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OracleChain has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OracleChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00065013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00279862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.09 or 0.01109451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.88 or 0.00737600 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,901.04 or 1.00045885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.