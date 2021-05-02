Orbitcoin (ORB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,565.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $992,070.74 and approximately $1,565.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,244.87 or 1.00436566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $804.69 or 0.01387593 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.75 or 0.00554829 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.11 or 0.00360580 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00222260 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004478 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

