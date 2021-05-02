Orbs (ORBS) Trading 33.8% Higher Over Last Week

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $312.22 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00069581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00072573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.86 or 0.00848443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00096949 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.88 or 0.08766576 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

