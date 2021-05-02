OREO (ORE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $65,604.00

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One OREO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. OREO has a market cap of $528,610.69 and $65,604.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OREO has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,905.14 or 1.00272787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00041269 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $833.95 or 0.01469507 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.35 or 0.00555688 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.23 or 0.00363403 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00220751 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004730 BTC.

OREO Profile

OREO (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,071,942 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

OREO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OREO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OREO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

