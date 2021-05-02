ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORIC. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). On average, research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,934,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00. Insiders sold 334,129 shares of company stock valued at $9,135,128 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.