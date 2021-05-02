Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,255.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OCLDF remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. Orica has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.33.
About Orica
