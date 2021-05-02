Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,255.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCLDF remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. Orica has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

Get Orica alerts:

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.