Orient Walt (HTDF) Market Cap Hits $6.94 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $627,130.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00064828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00278778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $640.74 or 0.01103745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.64 or 0.00728047 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,140.55 or 1.00153279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.