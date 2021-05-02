Origin Dollar (OUSD) One Day Volume Tops $61,898.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $61,898.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00063947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00279712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.38 or 0.01100812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.20 or 0.00724594 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,983.33 or 0.99985569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,524,129 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

