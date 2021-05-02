Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,560.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $17,560.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00064488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00281079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.26 or 0.01124244 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.75 or 0.00754609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,861.96 or 0.99845196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,524,129 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

