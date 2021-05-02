Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Reaches $1.81 on Top Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00003120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $511.69 million and approximately $75.74 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00069262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.75 or 0.00875717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5,489.18 or 0.09467163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00097108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

OGN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,875,718 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

