Orion Protocol (ORN) Market Capitalization Tops $348.51 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for $16.50 or 0.00029040 BTC on exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $348.51 million and $43.03 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.86 or 0.00856952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00097387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.56 or 0.08624029 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,124,000 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

