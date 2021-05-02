Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,460.49.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

