Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,714 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.7% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

NYSE:DIS opened at $186.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

