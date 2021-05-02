Oshkosh Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $124.43 on Friday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

