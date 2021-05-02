OST Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.02 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. OST has a market cap of $27.77 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00070503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.22 or 0.00853888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00097286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00048028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.04 or 0.08617659 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.