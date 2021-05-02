Ouroboros (OURO) Price Tops $0.0036

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Ouroboros has a market cap of $113,294.23 and approximately $2,193.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00279422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.74 or 0.01096630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.04 or 0.00723408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,134.49 or 1.00122526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

