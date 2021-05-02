Ouroboros Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $112,668.30 and approximately $3,017.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00280498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $642.96 or 0.01130479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00756807 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,893.63 or 1.00033464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

