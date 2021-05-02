Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI opened at $36.09 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,139. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,997 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $1,460,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $11,572,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $11,301,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $8,743,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.