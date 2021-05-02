Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77.

OZON has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

