Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Packaging Co. of America worth $16,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Shares of PKG opened at $147.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $150.22.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

