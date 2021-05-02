PAID Network Achieves Market Cap of $138.98 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00003779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $138.98 million and $6.24 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00064918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.00279482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.11 or 0.01103768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.95 or 0.00732755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,045.55 or 1.00089664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

