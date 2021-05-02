PAID Network (PAID) Market Cap Achieves $146.74 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $146.74 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $2.31 or 0.00004087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00064073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00282245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $637.11 or 0.01125434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.60 or 0.00748281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,596.66 or 0.99976181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

