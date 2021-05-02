Pamp Network (PAMP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44.00

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pamp Network has a market cap of $7,116.52 and approximately $44.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00069816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.00855935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00096122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.10 or 0.08653362 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

Pamp Network is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

