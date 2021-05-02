Pamp Network (PAMP) Trading 23.3% Higher This Week

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $7,327.03 and approximately $46.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pamp Network Profile

PAMP is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

