Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $181.62 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for approximately $355.95 or 0.00625111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00070503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.22 or 0.00853888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00097286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00048028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.04 or 0.08617659 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.