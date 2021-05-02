Panda Yield (BBOO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93,831.00

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges. Panda Yield has a market cap of $460,801.91 and approximately $93,831.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.22 or 0.00845183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00097062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.05 or 0.08697670 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

