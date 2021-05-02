Pantos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $149,087.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pantos has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pantos has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and $149,087.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00286853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.52 or 0.01119344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.26 or 0.00733761 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,930.40 or 1.00114143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

