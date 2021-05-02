PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.08 Million

Brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce sales of $59.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.95 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $54.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $249.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.40 million to $249.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $279.08 million, with estimates ranging from $278.85 million to $279.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million.

PAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 113,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after purchasing an additional 191,722 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in PAR Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAR opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

