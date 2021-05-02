Parachute (PAR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $253,854.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $14.04 million and approximately $253,854.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00076337 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001290 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 152% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.